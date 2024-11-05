Torfaen Social Services has launched its annual Santa Appeal to support those who might otherwise miss out this Christmas.
The appeal, which will run until December 2, aims to ensure every child and young adult supported by the service will receive a gift in time for Christmas.
Residents who wish to donate will receive the age and gender of a child, along with a unique code to attach to their unwrapped gift.
Non-perishable food items can also be donated to create hampers for young people aged 16 and over who live alone.
To donate for children aged 0 to 15 contact 01633 648100 and for young people aged 16 to 21 contact 01633 647539. Lines are open Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 4pm.
Drop-off locations: TYPSS The Studio, Oldbury Business Estate, Cwmbran NP44 3JU - Tuesdays 9am to 5pm; Cwmbran Library, Gwent House, Gwent Square, NP44 1XQ - Monday and Tuesday 9am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.45am to 7pm, Friday 8.45am to 6pm, and Saturday 8.45am to 1pm; Cwmbran Centre Management Offices, Reception, Floor 1, 17-22 The Parade (above Douglas Willis Butchers) - Wednesday 10am to 2pm; Civic Centre, Glantorvaen Road, Pontypool, NP4 6YN - Tuesday 10am to 2pm; Garnsychan Partnership, 55 Stanley Road, Garndiffaith, NP4 7LH - Thursday 11am to 3pm; Circulate Blaenavon, Pontypool, NP4 9RL - Tuesday 10am to 2pm; Co-star, The Threepenny Bit Community Hall, Cwmbran, NP44 4SX - Monday 10am to 3pm; Pontypool Market, Pontypool, NP4 6JW - Monday 8am to 2pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 8am to 5pm, and Saturday 8am to 3pm.
