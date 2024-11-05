The appeal, which will run until December 2, aims to ensure every child and young adult supported by the service will receive a gift in time for Christmas.

Residents who wish to donate will receive the age and gender of a child, along with a unique code to attach to their unwrapped gift.

Non-perishable food items can also be donated to create hampers for young people aged 16 and over who live alone.

To donate for children aged 0 to 15 contact 01633 648100 and for young people aged 16 to 21 contact 01633 647539. Lines are open Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 4pm.

Drop-off locations: TYPSS The Studio, Oldbury Business Estate, Cwmbran NP44 3JU - Tuesdays 9am to 5pm; Cwmbran Library, Gwent House, Gwent Square, NP44 1XQ - Monday and Tuesday 9am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.45am to 7pm, Friday 8.45am to 6pm, and Saturday 8.45am to 1pm; Cwmbran Centre Management Offices, Reception, Floor 1, 17-22 The Parade (above Douglas Willis Butchers) - Wednesday 10am to 2pm; Civic Centre, Glantorvaen Road, Pontypool, NP4 6YN - Tuesday 10am to 2pm; Garnsychan Partnership, 55 Stanley Road, Garndiffaith, NP4 7LH - Thursday 11am to 3pm; Circulate Blaenavon, Pontypool, NP4 9RL - Tuesday 10am to 2pm; Co-star, The Threepenny Bit Community Hall, Cwmbran, NP44 4SX - Monday 10am to 3pm; Pontypool Market, Pontypool, NP4 6JW - Monday 8am to 2pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 8am to 5pm, and Saturday 8am to 3pm.