The Cwmbran bungalow has been carefully developed by Melin contractors OTL (One Transformation Ltd) to meet the needs of children who require a stable and caring environment.

The refurbishment by Melin Homes for Torfaen Council, was funded via the Welsh Government Housing Care Fund.

Midway Transitional Solutions will provide the care and support, which will focus on promoting emotional well-being, educational development, and life skills.

The home will be staffed by a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping children thrive and reach their full potential.

It will eventually host three children, creating a home which closely replicates family life and meets the needs of the young people who live there.

Melin chief executive Paula Kennedy said: “We are incredibly proud to have completed the refurbishment of this Torfaen property, transforming it into a safe, welcoming home for young people in need of care and support.

"This project reflects our commitment to providing more than just bricks and mortar, also helping to create a foundation for people to build their futures. This collaboration with Torfaen Council, will help create brighter opportunities for those who need it most.”

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen's Executive Member for Children, Families and Education, said: “The bungalow provides residential home that closely replicates family life and meets the needs of children and young people with complex needs. It also works towards meeting Welsh Government's not for profit agenda and ensures that children and young people can live within their community.

“By developing the best residential facilities closer to home it will help us reduce our use of out of county placements which takes children away from their family and friends network. By investing in our children, we’re investing in their future, and we’re committed to providing resources and opportunities that set every child on a path to a healthy, fulfilling life.”