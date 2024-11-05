More than 90 people from across the UK, including scientists, farmers, environmentalists and water industry representatives, will discuss the challenges facing watercourses in Wales and to look at ways of improving water quality.

The Restoring Welsh Rivers summit, chaired by the Archbishop of Wales, will take place on November 7 and 8, in Cardiff, just before the UN Climate Change Conference and Wales Climate Week.

The Archbishop, Andrew John, said: “Our rivers in Wales are dying because they are being polluted.

"Wildlife is declining and many of our own water-based activities, such as swimming, fishing and surfing, are increasingly unsafe. We need to respond urgently and that is why the church in Wales is bringing together key people with expertise or interest in the issue.

“There is no doubt that it is a complex matter and there are competing demands which will require strong engagement and clear articulation if conversation is both to shape public opinion and become policy or ambition in the political realm.”

Each session will be led by a panel of experts from a wide range of organisations including Natural Resources Wales, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, River Action UK, the Food, Farming & Countryside Commission and the Soil Association.

Scientists from five UK universities will also contribute.