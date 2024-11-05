Ahmed El-Herich, 47, pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft at the high street retailer based at the Friars Walk shopping centre.

The offences took place between September 14 and October 13, prosecutor Stephen Head said.

El-Herich “has a flagrant disregard for court orders”, Newport magistrates were told.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 18 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay £1,656.14 compensation.