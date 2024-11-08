JOHN HENRY, 39, of Brynglas Road, Newport was banned from driving for 20 months after he was found guilty following a trial of drink driving with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Church Road on June 10.

He must pay £2,100 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JEFFREY WHITE, 62, of North Road, Pontypool was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drink driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Commercial Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran on October 12.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WESLEY SMITH, 59, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £312 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on July 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE WERNHAM, 35, of Greenland Road, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmynyscoy Road on October 12.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KARL CORKHILL, 37, of Manmoel Road, Blackwood must pay £100 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

TIBOR HAMORI, 43, of Bryngwyn Road, Newport must pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to a public order offence on May 2.

ISMAIL ORUK, 25, of Darwin Drive, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Attwood Close, Basingstoke, Hampshire on April 3.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES TUDOR, 35, of Barry Road, Pontypridd was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at The Twyn car park, Caerphilly on October 13.

He must pay £558 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.