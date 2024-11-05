The city's beauty spot is home to the much-loved local coffee business, Wilson and Bay Coffee Club.

Travellers set up camp there on October 16, and have yet to be moved by the police or the council.

According to the business, their presence is causing a noticeable detriment to their profits, as customers are being deterred by the viewpoint's newest residents.

For example, they have had to cancel their annual Bonfire Night event due the situation, and the mess made at the viewpoint, which according to some witnesses, includes human excrement.

The business shared that their total profits for one day last week, came to £39.

A spokesperson for Wilson + Bay posted on Facebook: "It’s with regret that I write to share an update on our plans for a hog roast on our usual November 5th Bonfire Night late open.

"Many people have enjoyed visiting us previously for our late night open, enjoying the amazing views and displays overlooking the Usk Valley at night.

"With the current uncertainty, we have had no choice but to cancel any such event.

"The tidy up of the area will also take some time as it’s not to a standard we’d be happy to present.

"My team and I are gutted as this event really helps us carry trade into the winter months of opening and we really enjoy doing something different each year.

"Thank you for all the continued support and we hope to see you soon."

Daniel Boddy and his cousin visited the business on Hallowe'en and said "the mess was absolutely disgusting."

The issue has left local people wondering what the council can do to move the travellers on.

A spokesperson for Newport council issued this statement nearly three weeks ago, on October 16: “Newport City Council is aware of an unauthorised encampment at Christchurch viewpoint.

"We are currently working with Gwent Police and other partners and taking all appropriate steps in line with the legal process.

"We recognise the impact on the local businesses and the public and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

The council says when an encampment is on council land it will visit the site as soon as possible to make an assessment about its condition and location, including any issues the unauthorised site might present to locals or businesses.

Based on its own assessment the council says it will decide whether to tolerate the site or evict.

To evict an encampment the council would need to apply to the court to get an order.

We are awaiting further comment from Newport City Council.