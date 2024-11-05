Plain-clothed officers in Newport seized a quantity of cash after stopping and searching a 30-year-old man on Victoria Avenue at around midday on Sunday 3 November.

They later searched a residential address on Brynderwyn Road, Newport, where officers recovered a quantity of class B controlled drugs, a large quantity of cash, mobile phones, high-value clothing, and a hunting knife.

The 30-year-old man, along with a 25-year-old man and a woman, 48, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drugs, and possession of criminal property.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "All three, from Newport, remain in police custody at this time as our enquiries continue.

"If you any information that could help this investigation, contact us via the website, call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log 2400366235.

"Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."