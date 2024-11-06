Officers in the local neighbourhood policing team raided a property on an industrial estate in Llanhilleth at around 12.30pm, before carrying out a thorough search of the premises on Friday, November 1.

They found a large commercial operation within, containing hundreds of plants and drug paraphernalia.

A further search resulted in officers finding and arresting two people on suspicion of drug offences.

Two men, aged 29 and 40, were subsequently charged with producing a controlled drug of class B and were due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Monday 4 November.