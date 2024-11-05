The beloved sitcom follows Peckham brothers Del and Rodney Trotter (played by Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst) as they attempt to get rich through various schemes.

However, it has emerged that the show, which first aired all the way back in 1981, was largely shot in Bristol with only a few scenes featuring the capital city.

According to The Mirror, Bristol's Whitemead House tower block is featured in Only Fools and Horses prominently, taking on the role of Nelson Mandela House.

Miles Motor Company in nearby Ashton was also featured as Boycie’s car showroom in the programme

Ashton Gate stadium, which is located in the same neighbourhood, and its car park were used for scenes involving the famous Peckham market.

The city's Park Avenue was used as the filming location in the iconic episode Heroes and Villains.

During this episode of the BBC show, the masked brothers scare off some muggers who are trying to steal a handbag.

Later in that episode, Rodney is chased by one of the robbers, only to be saved by his big brother.

Sir David Jason is "haunted" by Del Boy and thinks Only Fools and Horses has overshadowed his career

Recently Sir David Jason revealed that despite enjoying his time on the show, he was concerned that it had overshadowed his many other accomplishments.

He shared that the character of Del Boy had "haunted" him throughout his life.

When BBC Breakfast's Jon Kay said: "That sense of positivity sounds very like a certain Derek Trotter," Sir David Jason responded: "Yeah, I'm afraid it does. That Derek Trotter thing, he's a bit of a ghost that comes along behind me like A Christmas Carol."

Jon asked: "That's interesting that you're calling Del Boy a bit of a ghost in your life. Do you feel you're a bit haunted by him?"

The Only Fools and Horses actor said that most people only remember him for his role on the show, something which he says "only upsets" him.

He added: "I'm delighted in one way that it's reached so many people and they've enjoyed what I've done with the character, but I've done so many other things that everybody seems to have forgotten about. It's like I've only ever played Derek Trotter."