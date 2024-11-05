Ellie and James Mason's daughter Rosie-May was just four years old when a multi-box flare shot at her neck, setting her on fire while at a friend's house for a firework display in 2018.

According to Ms Mason, who spoke to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast earlier this week, explained how she had been in a "blind panic" when the incident first happened as she did not know what to do, with her first instinct to pick up her daughter and pat her down.

Rosie May's neck was burnt by a rogue firework in 2018 (Image: Family photo) However, she later said that upon contacting the emergency services, she was told to put her daughter in a bath of cold water.

Ms Mason said that she had first wanted to "cover [the burn] with cling film", with the result being that Rosie-May was later taken to the Royal Gwent University Hospital in Cwmbran, before being transferred to a specialist burns unit at Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

Mr and Ms Mason said that Rosie-May needed a chemical bath and skin grafts and spent five weeks in hospital after the incident.

In the years following the incident, the family have been keen to warn others of the potential dangers of fireworks and how they can sometimes go rogue.

Mr Mason told the Argus: "We want more than anything to help stop this happening to anyone else and ensure people follow safe guidance if they do fireworks.

"We're not asking for a ban on fireworks, but we do want safe usage of fireworks. We think people should go to a display rather than a home show."

Rosie May spent five weeks in hospital after the incident (Image: Family photo) The family now don't do fireworks after Rosie's accident, and focus instead on the plans for the festive Christmas period.

Home Office figures show a 60% increase in attacks on firefighters compared to a decade ago, some of which has slowed response times down, according to the Fire Brigades Union.

Gwent Police confirmed they will have officers patrolling across the area tonight as it is historically a busy night for the emergency services, with almost 300 reports related to anti-social behaviour last year in the run-up to Bonfire Night.

Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said: "While the vast majority of people will enjoy the night responsibly and look out for their neighbours, we’ll continue our work to address any problems such as crime and public safety.

"ASB and criminal damage will never be tolerated, and we'll be working with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service over the period to ensure fireworks are being used responsibly.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue have issued further guidance which can be found on their website.