Arnold's Lighting and Electricals has been in Newport since 1808, but now the store on Skinner Street is bringing a close to a prolonged and distinguished historical legacy.

Nigel Merrett, who currently runs the store with his brother Paul and close friend Paul Jones, and has done for more than two decades, having worked there for nearly 40 years, originally under his father who retired almost 20 years ago, is preparing to retire for good and close up shop at the end of the month.

Arnold's Electrics is set to close for good at the end of November (Image: NQ)Mr Merrett worked with his father who showed him the tricks of the trade, and who then took over the store full-time once his father retired.

The original Arnold's store opened in 1808 as an ironmongers at Godfrey Road in Newport. The site on Skinner Street has been there for over a hundred years, said Mr Merrett.

The store also stood four doors up from the current site on Skinner Street.

Mr Merrett believes now is the "right time to move on" after working in the industry for more than 50 years.

He said: "I'm looking forward to a good retirement and think the time is right now to move on. Times are changing, and we all deserve a good rest and time to spend with our families."

He said that their customers have "been so welcoming" since the day they arrived in Newport, and praised the response that people have had since they announced plans to close in August.

"Our customers have just been so amazing, and we even have a couple of regulars who we now know by name.

"There are so many memories I'll take with me that I can't just pick one. It's been an incredible time in my life but it's time to move onto the next stage."

Arnold's stocks a wide range of products, including lamps, clocks and toasters (Image: NQ) Mr Merrett's brother Paul added: "It's been a difficult few months since the announcement, with all the winding down and getting stock sorted and everything. Honestly, I don't think we can quite believe it is actually happening."

Close friend and colleague Paul Jones said: "It's all come round too quick for us. I can't believe it will all be over in a month.

"We've been so busy I don't think we've really had chance to reflect on it, but it's been such a big part of our lives that we will really miss it all, but we're looking forward to spending more time with our families."

Locals have said that Arnold's closing will mark a "big miss to the high street".