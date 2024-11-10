The Knap, Barry

Just outside Barry’s centre, this pebbled beach offers a peaceful and quiet swim. Away from the crowds that can be found at other beaches in barry, here, that is not a problem.

Penarth Pier

For those who enjoy a treat after a swim then Penarth pier is ideal. Warm up with some fish and chips or a warm drink at one of the food vendors close by.

Keepers Pond, Blaenvon

With its scenic views and opportunities for a good walk or swim, Keepers pond is an excellent spot for nature lovers seeking a refreshing plunge.

Rest Bay Beach, Porthcawl

A sandy beach for some swimmers and surfers, offering good swimming, but requires slight caution around surfers. Perfect for a sea swim this autumn.

Each location offers something slightly different, so pick a favourite and enjoy a wild swim before the winter chills set in.