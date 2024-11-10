As the days get shorter and the air grows cooler, now's the time to make the most of autumn’s lingering warmth and take a final dip before water temperatures drop. Here are some of the top local spots for wild water swimming in your area.

The Knap, Barry

Just outside Barry’s centre, this pebbled beach offers a peaceful and quiet swim. Away from the crowds that can be found at other beaches in barry, here, that is not a problem.

Penarth Pier

For those who enjoy a treat after a swim then Penarth pier is ideal. Warm up with some fish and chips or a warm drink at one of the food vendors close by.

Keepers Pond, Blaenvon

With its scenic views and opportunities for a good walk or swim, Keepers pond is an excellent spot for nature lovers seeking a refreshing plunge.

Rest Bay Beach, Porthcawl

A sandy beach for some swimmers and surfers, offering good swimming, but requires slight caution around surfers. Perfect for a sea swim this autumn.

Each location offers something slightly different, so pick a favourite and enjoy a wild swim before the winter chills set in.