As the days get shorter and the air grows cooler, now's the time to make the most of autumn’s lingering warmth and take a final dip before water temperatures drop. Here are some of the top local spots for wild water swimming in your area.
The Knap, Barry
Just outside Barry’s centre, this pebbled beach offers a peaceful and quiet swim. Away from the crowds that can be found at other beaches in barry, here, that is not a problem.
Penarth Pier
For those who enjoy a treat after a swim then Penarth pier is ideal. Warm up with some fish and chips or a warm drink at one of the food vendors close by.
Keepers Pond, Blaenvon
With its scenic views and opportunities for a good walk or swim, Keepers pond is an excellent spot for nature lovers seeking a refreshing plunge.
Rest Bay Beach, Porthcawl
A sandy beach for some swimmers and surfers, offering good swimming, but requires slight caution around surfers. Perfect for a sea swim this autumn.
Each location offers something slightly different, so pick a favourite and enjoy a wild swim before the winter chills set in.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here