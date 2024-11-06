In June this year Monmouthshire introduced new rules requiring anyone walking a dog in a public area to pick up its poo, and carry a bag with them to do so.

If challenged by a council officer they also have to be able to show they have a bag or pay a £100 on the spot fine.

Torfaen Borough Council has had rules, known as public spaces protection orders, in place since 2018 that ban dogs from certain areas including schools and marked sports pitches, require they be kept on leads in others such as cemeteries, Garn Lakes and Cwmbran Boating Lake and also require waste is picked up in certain areas.

The Labour run council’s cabinet has agreed to renew the orders and also extend them so they also apply to any marked sports pitches and children’s play areas on public land developed since November 2021.

It has also been agreed officers will look at suggestions, from the public, for further controls on dogs such as bans or that they be kept on leads including Pontypool Park and the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal towpath.

Councillor Sue Morgan suggested the review, which will be presented to the cabinet member for the environment, should also consider requiring dog walkers carry with them bags to collect their waste.

The Pontnewydd member said while the “majority” of dog owners are responsible additional rules should be considered: “I’m aware in some areas fines can be issued for failing to have the means to clean up after your dog. I think that would be useful and should be in the review. I’d be really keen to see that included.”

The council ran a four week online consultation, from May 26, as part of the review of its existing orders which found 80.3 per cent, of those who responded, were in favour of retaining the dog exclusion areas and 83.9 per cent wanted to keep the dogs on leads areas.

It was also shown 68.6 per cent did not feel that the orders are appropriately enforced and 58 per did not feel rules, backed up by £100 on the spot penalties, which can result in a £1,000 fine if prosecuted through the courts, are a suitable deterrent.

There were 27 requests for the canal towpath to be a dogs on lead area, 11 for the rule to be introduced at Pontypool Park and six it be extended to cycle paths, while the highest number of requests for additional dog exclusion areas was ten for to the canal towpath with five requests the ban be applied to Pontypool Park. There were eight requests for more dog-waste bins and six requests for better signage.