We look at their cases.

(Image: Paula Attwood-Rees. Gwent Police) A former police officer attacked her neighbours with knives, a coal shovel and a metal pole.

Paula Attwood-Rees, 59, who served with South Wales Police, broke into their home while also armed with a cattle prod.

The defendant was jailed for more than six years for the terrifying assault in Monkswood, near Usk in May.

(Image: Lewis Holton. Gwent Police) Thug Lewis Holton bit a woman and threatened to put thousands of pounds on her head if she reported him to the police.

The 24 year-old from Newbridge, who has a history of violence against women, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and witness intimidation.

He was locked up for 23 months.

(Image: Leigh Davis. Gwent Police) Drug dealing dad Leigh Davis, 36, was caught red-handed selling in front of police.

The father-of-four from Newport was arrested in the Rogerstone area of the city.

He was sent to prison for 27 months after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

(Image: Christopher Scrivens. Gwent Police) Drugs boss Christopher Scrivens used his “ill-gotten gains” to buy artwork by Banksy after smuggling nearly 16kg of cannabis worth £104,000 into the UK from California.

The 37-year-old from Ebbw Vale was the leader of a crime gang operating in the town.

The defendant used family, friends and neighbours in his enterprise.

Scrivens was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to importing cannabis and conspiracy to supply the class B drug.

(Image: Richard Simmonds. Gwent Police) A thief caused more than £3,400 worth of damage breaking into a supermarket to steal chocolate Easter eggs worth just £10.

Burglar Richard Simmonds forced open the automatic front doors at Aldi in Caldicot late at night when it was closed to the public.

He got a nasty surprise when he was confronted by a brave female member of staff who was part of a team stocktaking at the store at around 11pm.

The defendant, 40, from Rogiet was jailed for 13 months

(Image: Michael Ellis. Gwent Police) A MAN has been jailed for a catalogue of sexual assaults committed against a girl during the 1980s and 1990s.

Newport Crown Court heard how Michael Ellis, 57, from Blackwood would sometimes use force to overcome and abuse his victim.

The defendant was found guilty by a jury following a trial of 15 different counts – 14 of indecent assault and one of attempted rape.

The charges relate to more than 100 sex attacks on her.

Ellis was sent to prison for 11 years.