Officers arrested two men after uncovering a cannabis cultivation inside a disused warehouse on Kelvedon Street, Newport, on Monday 4 November.

After responding to a report of suspicious behaviour, officers forced entry to the building and found a cannabis cultivation across two floors.

Officers arrested two men, aged 36 and 19, on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis.

Both men remain in custody at this time, as the investigation continues.

Inspector Roland Giles said:

"We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Newport area.

“We have put a scene guard in place and our officers will be carrying out enquiries.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please contact us via the website, call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or X, quoting 2400367290.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."