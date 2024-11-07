The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show full-time employees in Newport earned £35,891 annually as of April – a 10.2 per cent rise on the year before.

Across Great Britain, the average full-time worker earned £37,521, meaning Newport employees earned less than the average across the country.

In Wales, the average wage was £34,915.

This news comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled her first Budget last week, on October 30, in which she raised taxes to a historically high level, sent borrowing soaring, and increased spending to boost growth and repair public services.

Ms Reeves vowed to "protect workers", and did not raise national insurance, VAT or income tax for employees.

While there were no direct tax rises on employees, the first female Chancellor admitted a rise in employers' national insurance could be passed on to workers.

National insurance contributions from employers will rise from 13.8 per cent to 15 per cent in April, while the threshold will drop from £9,100 annually to £5,000.

The tax rise is expected to be around £25 billion per year, but experts have warned much of this will be passed onto working people.

Asked about the consequences of the move, the Chancellor told the BBC: "I said that it will have consequences.

"It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits, and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been."

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation economic think tank, said: "This is definitely a tax on working people, let’s be very clear about that.

"Even if it doesn’t show up in pay packets from day one, it will eventually feed through to lower wages."

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Laura Trott said the Budget will hit workers' pay.

She added: "This follows from the OBR saying household income will fall by 1.25 per cent, and inflation will be pushed up because of the decisions in Labour’s Budget.

"This is the Budget Labour planned all along but was not honest about at the election. And it’s no wonder, the effects of it are far worse than even we predicted during the campaign."