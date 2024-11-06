New Tredegar and Darren Valley have an average house price of £98,000, according to a new report by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels.

The report ranked south Wales neighbourhoods based on average house prices for the year ending March 2024.

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth were also among the cheapest areas, with an average house price of £108,000.

Meanwhile, Chepstow North and Trellech in Monmouthshire were among the highest priced areas, with a median house price of £409,000.

Raglan and Llantilio Crossenny, Caldicot North and Caerwent, and Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr in Monmouthshire also made the top 10 most expensive.

All have median house prices ranging from £353,875 to £375,000.

Ridgeway and Glasllwch in Newport also made the top 10, with a median house price of £342,500, as did Magor and Rogiet with £321,500.