A PLOT of land by the River Ebbw close to Tredegar Park in Newport will be auctioned this month with a guide price of £1.
Around one acre of vacant land overlooking the river to the south of houses in St Brides Gardens in Maesglas has been listed by agents Barnard Marcus.
It has been listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £1 and will be sold without a reserve on Tuesday, November 19.
“There is a strip of approximately one metre between the river bank and the boundary of the land which is in separate ownership and utilised for fishing,” reads the listing.
“The land offers several opportunities that could include use for leisure and other similar purposes, subdivision with a view to selling garden extensions to some 29 dwellings that back directly on to this site and overlook the river.
“Purchasers must rely upon their own enquiries as to any permissions and other matters that may be required for intended use of the land.”
It will be sold without reserve but the listing states that a contract documentation fee of £1,500 (inclusive of VAT) will be payable to Barnard Marcus Auctions by the buyer.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here