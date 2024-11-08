Around one acre of vacant land overlooking the river to the south of houses in St Brides Gardens in Maesglas has been listed by agents Barnard Marcus.

It has been listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £1 and will be sold without a reserve on Tuesday, November 19.

“There is a strip of approximately one metre between the river bank and the boundary of the land which is in separate ownership and utilised for fishing,” reads the listing.

AVAILABLE: The plot of land in Newport will be sold at auction with a guide price of £1 (Image: Barnard Marcus)

“The land offers several opportunities that could include use for leisure and other similar purposes, subdivision with a view to selling garden extensions to some 29 dwellings that back directly on to this site and overlook the river.

“Purchasers must rely upon their own enquiries as to any permissions and other matters that may be required for intended use of the land.”

It will be sold without reserve but the listing states that a contract documentation fee of £1,500 (inclusive of VAT) will be payable to Barnard Marcus Auctions by the buyer.