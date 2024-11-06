Celebrity Vicky Pattison has raised money for Many Tears Animal Rescue.
The Geordie Shore star appeared on the popular ITV game show Tipping Point and managed to raise an incredible £2,400 for the Cross Hands based charity.
The charity is reliant on public donations and specialises in helping ex breeding dogs.
CEO of Many Tears Animal Rescue Sylvia Vanatta commented on this generous donation. She said: “I was very grateful that she chose us, she has one of our dogs and she does promote us a lot she believes in us.”
Vicky’s Labrador Max was a rescue from the charity and so the charity has a special place in her heart.
Sylvia continued: “It was a wonderful thing, and we have a lot of dogs waiting for eye surgery and so we thought we’d use it on helping one of the dogs.”
The dog in question receiving funds for eye surgery is 9-year-old Cocker Spaniel ‘Imp.’
Imp is currently based in the Cotswolds and is scheduled to have cataracts surgery next Tuesday.
Sharon Taubenheim who is Imp’s fosterer said: “She’s a black and tan Cocker Spaniel about 8-9 years old friendliest thing ever just delightful personality and I’m sure she’ll get her home when she’s given the all clear.”
Cataracts surgery is incredibly expensive in dogs as the procedure is more complex than human cataracts reversal.
The operation itself will cost £6,000 which is £3,000 per eye.
Many Tears Animal Rescue has been operating for 20 years and currently rehomes around over 2,000 dogs a year.
