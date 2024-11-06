The Geordie Shore star appeared on the popular ITV game show Tipping Point and managed to raise an incredible £2,400 for the Cross Hands based charity.

The charity is reliant on public donations and specialises in helping ex breeding dogs.

Vicky Pattison on Tipping Point (Image: Many Tears Animal Rescue) CEO of Many Tears Animal Rescue Sylvia Vanatta commented on this generous donation. She said: “I was very grateful that she chose us, she has one of our dogs and she does promote us a lot she believes in us.”

Vicky’s Labrador Max was a rescue from the charity and so the charity has a special place in her heart.

Sylvia continued: “It was a wonderful thing, and we have a lot of dogs waiting for eye surgery and so we thought we’d use it on helping one of the dogs.”

Imp the Cocker Spaniel (Image: Sharon Taubenheim) The dog in question receiving funds for eye surgery is 9-year-old Cocker Spaniel ‘Imp.’

Imp is currently based in the Cotswolds and is scheduled to have cataracts surgery next Tuesday.

Sharon Taubenheim who is Imp’s fosterer said: “She’s a black and tan Cocker Spaniel about 8-9 years old friendliest thing ever just delightful personality and I’m sure she’ll get her home when she’s given the all clear.”

Imp and Sharon out on a walk (Image: Sharon Taubenheim) Cataracts surgery is incredibly expensive in dogs as the procedure is more complex than human cataracts reversal.

The operation itself will cost £6,000 which is £3,000 per eye.

Many Tears Animal Rescue has been operating for 20 years and currently rehomes around over 2,000 dogs a year.