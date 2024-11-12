Some have stayed as pubs and become modernised or refurbished, while others are long gone.

Let us know in the comments below which ones you remember from back in the day.

The Ridgeway is now a popular restaurant (Image: NQ Archive) The Trout Vaults is now home to the Tickled Trout (Image: NQ Archive) The King William pub in Cardiff Road was better known as the King Billy (Image: NQ Archive) A café bar perched half-way up Charles Street, Langtons was once run by the late-great John Sicolo (Image: NQ Archive) The Queen's Hotel on Bridge Street before it became a Wetherspoons (Image: NQ Archive) This stout Victorian pub graced Commercial Street in Newport, and where drinkers would stop now stands a branch of the Halifax and a mobile phone shop (Image: NQ Archive) The first pub to be built on the road to Pill was the Salutation Inn, or The ‘Sally’, as it was affectionately known. It is now Newport's main police station (Image: NQ Archive) The White Hart in Pill was long a favourite of farmers who came to Newport to sell their stock at the nearby cattle market, the third-largest in Wales (Image: NQ Archive) This shot of the Tredegar Arms, taken in 1980, shows one of Newport’s most handsome buildings in one of its many incarnations. (Image: NQ Archive)