At least 60 shoppers reported being in the unfortunate situation that day via Facebook, on October 31.

The council said it was caused by temporary traffic lights on Hardwick Road, that were causing standstill traffic on the main through roads in Chepstow.

Samantha Jane was one victim to this ordeal. She said: "I just left my car in Tesco's and walked home, I'll come back in two hours to get the car."

Jasmine Chegini also said she was "stuck in Tesco carpark and can’t even get out."

Thornwell Road, (a road used as an alternative route for drivers when town gets busy), was also partially closed with temporary traffic lights, with the council replacing traffic humps, ultimately adding to the unprecedented levels of congestion in Chepstow that day.

The council urge that it was not poor planning that led to the chaos on Chepstow roads that day, it was due to circumstances they could not plan for.

Many are taking preventative measures to ensure they do not receive parking fines from Tesco's car parking cameras, which time how long shoppers can stay in the car park for, which is two hours.

They were in contact with customer service in the Tesco store who disabled the cameras and were taking down number plates.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) said: "We can confirm the A48 Hardwick Road issue was a burst water main and required emergency repairs; the A48 is a Welsh Government asset managed by South Wales Trunk Road Agent, so permissions/communications would not have come through MCC.

"We are looking to improve the communication flows as we appreciate the impact a closure on the trunk roads has on our communities.

"We understand that Welsh Water worked through the night to complete the work and ensure the road was open and flowing for the next day.

"The maintenance works in Thornwell were programmed to ensure there were no local clashes on the network, but we cannot plan for burst mains."