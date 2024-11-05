On November 2, people were taken ill with a mystery illness while visiting the Supakart venue in Newport.

The venue will remain closed until further notice while investigations are carried out, confirmed the council.

A witness saw multiple people throwing up outside the venue and two boys lying down in the reception area.

A family described having 'carbon monoxide-like symptoms'





A family was at the venue for a special occasion when they developed ‘carbon monoxide-like symptoms’.

The witness said: “My older daughter, my husband and I started feeling really ill. My daughter went outside for some fresh air.

Then lots of people started coming out of the venue, some being sick and others with headaches and dizziness.

“I was worried about my son aged 13 who was complaining of feeling quite dizzy and having headaches.”

The witness added: “The lady at the reception said, ‘we have got a ventilation issue’.”

The venue will remain closed while health and safety investigations continue

A spokesperson for Newport City Council, commenting on the incident, said:

“Newport City Council was informed that people were taken ill while visiting Supakart Newport on the weekend.

“The premises were voluntarily closed on Saturday and remained closed while health and safety investigations continues.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation is underway, but we hope everyone involved makes a full recover.”

The South Wales Argus approached Supakart for a comment on the incident.