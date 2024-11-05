One of the few constants in the campaign has been how close it has remained between the candidates.

The election is expected to be decided by razor-thin margins, and the results may not be known for days.

However, those who want to follow along in the UK as the results begin to trickle in have plenty of options.

Many news channels will be hosting special programmes tonight (November 5) and early into tomorrow morning (November 6), including BBC and ITV – let’s take a look at how you can watch along.

Where to watch US election results in the UK

BBC One - BBC US Election, 10.40pm

Caitriona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda will present coverage of the US presidential election with Christian Fraser explaining each key result, plus Katty Kay will be providing expert analysis in the studio.

The synopsis on Radio Times continues: “Sarah Smith and Gary O'Donoghue report from the Harris and Trump campaigns while Clive Myrie is at the White House and a team of reporters are in the most crucial battleground states.

“Plus, expert guests including US governors, members of Congress, campaign officials and political strategists.”

ITV1 - Harris V Trump: The Results, 10.45pm

Over on ITV, Tom Bradby will present coverage of the much-anticipated US election results.

There will also be in-depth analysis from experts as results from America’s key states come in, according to the Radio Times synopsis.

Contributors reporting from Washington DC and around America will join the ITV1 news special too.

Channel 4 - America Decides: US Presidential Election, 10pm

Those wanting to tune into Channel 4 will be brought live US presidential election campaign coverage by Emily Maitlis and Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

The hosts will be sharing the results as they happen and analysing what it all means, reports Radio Times.

The programme’s synopsis also says: “With exclusive guests including former PM Boris Johnson and adult film star Stormy Daniels - who was at the centre of Trump's recent trial - along with politicians, experts, cultural figures and insiders with close connections to the candidates.

“Jeremy Vine makes sense of all the numbers and data and Matt Frei leads a team of correspondents across the all-important battleground states.”

Sky News - America Votes: Election Night Live, 7pm

This evening, Sky News kicks off its coverage for one of the “tightest-ever” US elections, as Anna Botting presents from Washington (7-10pm).

Then from 10pm, Mark Austin and Yalda Hakim take over and host coverage of the race for the White House, with Mark Stone in Sky News' Washington studios to bring the results throughout the night and into tomorrow, shares Radio Times.

The synopsis adds: “US correspondents James Matthews and Martha Kelner are in the home states of candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as the results come in, having reported from the key swing states that will decide the outcome of the race.

“The News Agents podcast host and former Sky News political correspondent Lewis Goodall uses advanced data screens to deliver the latest numbers and most comprehensive data analysis on the race to the White House.”