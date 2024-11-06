Applicant C King has requested planning permission to change the use of the former Roman Lodge Hotel, in Ponthir Road.

The property has also been known as the Stuffed Dormouse and El Gordo’s in recent years.

Designs for the project show the building currently has a restaurant and pub area, kitchen, staff room and bathrooms on the ground floor, and 15 bedrooms upstairs.

The proposed change of use would involve 10 bedrooms being created on the ground floor of the premises, as well as a meeting room, laundry area, communal TV lounge, and kitchen.

On the first floor, 17 bedrooms are proposed. Each bedroom in the designs for the hostel has its own bathroom.

According to the application form submitted to Newport City Council, the work or change of use at the premises began in June this year but has not been completed.

Earlier this year, the applicant submitted a separate bid for planning permission for the property – that time for 10 apartments within the existing building, and the construction of three townhouses in the car park opposite.

The council is yet to publish a decision on that plan.

The application for the new hostel application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Newport City Council website under reference 24/0799.