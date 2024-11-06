This decision follows a monitoring visit in October by Estyn.

The inspectors noted several improvements in the council's education service, including better outcomes for learners, especially in secondary schools, reinforced performance management, and enhanced self-evaluation and planning processes.

They also observed progress in the strategic leadership of learning and additional learning needs.

The inspection report mentioned improvements in leadership and the creation of plans to boost evaluation, accountability, and performance across the council.

Chief executive and director-led efforts have ensured that education service staff understand their role in bettering conditions for children and young people throughout the authority.

The director of education's vision for improvement has been acknowledged, with staff feeling valued and contributing meaningfully to the authority's continual improvements.

Inspectors also highlighted a strong focus on improving pupil attendance and effective work in identifying and supporting young people at risk of 'becoming not in education, employment or training (NEET).'

They noted improvements in how young people have helped shape the council’s strategic direction.

Councillor Richard Clark, Torfaen Council’s executive member for children, families, and education, said: "This positive report is most welcome and testament to the forensic approach across the whole council on improving outcomes for all children and young people in Torfaen.

"The impact of our whole system approach means we’re now seeing improvement across all our schools.

"Credit goes to everyone working hard in the department and in our schools for their efforts."

Councillor Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen Council, added: "A huge thank you to everyone involved in our improvement journey so far, from staff in schools to our chief executive, director for children and families, director of education, Richard Clark as cabinet member and Rose Seabourne and her scrutiny members.

"Together they’re working hard and making a huge difference, driven by our determination to reduce inequality and improve the life chances for all young people in Torfaen.

"The work doesn’t stop here though, it is merely a benchmark and expectation from this point forward.

"Our young people deserve nothing less."

The full report is accessible on the Estyn website.