Dandara is hosting a 'Moving Made Easy and Part Exchange' event at Sant Silian in Old St Mellons on Saturday, November 9.

The event, which will run from 11am to 4pm, will provide information on schemes available to prospective buyers, including the Moving Made Easy incentive.

This initiative helps buyers sell their current home, with Dandara contributing up to £5,000 in estate agent fees.

Dandara also offers a Part Exchange scheme on selected plots, subject to terms and conditions.

This scheme, facilitated through a third-party estate agent, assists buyers in selling their current property in exchange for a new Dandara home.

Sara Taylor, sales director at Dandara Wales & West, said: "As we approach the end of the year, our event is an ideal opportunity for prospective buyers to learn how our incentives can support them as we enter 2025.

"We will have our expert team on hand to reassure buyers with any questions they may have, so we urge all those keen, to come along."

Sant Silian is currently selling a collection of two, three, and four-bedroom homes with prices starting from £286,995.

For more information, visit the Dandara website.