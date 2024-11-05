An investigation was carried out by the emergency services last week to help locate the body of a woman from ‘Cardi pond’ (Silures Angling Society) near Ebbw Vale Cemetery.

Police carried out a search last Friday on November 1st.

Entrance to Sirhowy Woods where Cardi Pond is located (Image: Google Maps) The pond is located within Sirhowy Hill Woodlands which links Ebbw Vale and Tredegar.

It is located near the Ebbw Vale entrance to the woods on Gwaun Helyg Road.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “The body of a woman was found in Cardi Pond, Blaenau Gwent on the morning of Friday 1st November. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The woman’s family are appealing to members of the public to help find her phone which is still believed to be in the vicinity of the woods.

In a post online a family member wrote: “If someone sees or has seen my mother’s phone it’s a Samsung with a blue and black phone case return it.”