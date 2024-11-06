This is to introduce budgeting resources for children aged 9 to 11, and teenagers aged 14 to 16.

These resources are intended for use by parents, schools, and community groups.

CAP's area manager for Wales, Karen Homans, said: "We believe it’s really important to teach kids how to manage their money, as learning how to build and manage a budget provides a solid foundation for a financially secure future.

"Talking about money with family or someone we trust can really help alleviate stress and financial worries, leading us to make better financial decisions in life."

CAP provides free debt advice, money coaching, life skills groups, and job clubs, along with the new resources.

The aim is to equip people with the skills and knowledge needed to gain greater financial confidence.

Ms Homans continued: "We’re passionate about helping local families in whatever way we can.

"Supporting parents and providing them with our new budgeting materials for 9 to 11-year-olds and 14 to 16-year-olds, so that they can feel empowered to educate their children, is essential for investing into our future generations."

For more information on CAP's services, visit the CAP website.