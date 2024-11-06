Abby Burridge began her journey with Slimming World as a member after being bullied at school for her weight.

After shedding more than four stone, she wanted to help others do the same.

Her new role as one of Slimming World's youngest consultants in 2009 at the age of 19 saw her grow her Newport groups to some of the busiest in South Wales.

This year, she won her fifth gold award for her St Julian's groups.

The award recognises members' commitment to attending each week and achieving their weight-loss goals.

Ms Burridge has helped thousands adopt healthier habits and a new mindset.

Member Joanne Hayward, who has lost 11 stone with the St Julian's group, said: "Without the support of Abby and the friends I have made in group, I would still be in pain with arthritis.

"Now that I have lost the weight, I have been able to have the surgery I desperately needed."

According to Public Health Wales, about 60 per cent of adults in Wales are overweight, with a quarter of those classified as obese.

Obesity is a known factor in a range of chronic diseases and has a significant social impact.

The World Health Organisation states that "supportive environments are fundamental in shaping people's choices."

Ms Burridge's Slimming World groups aim to do just that.

They provide a safe and encouraging atmosphere where members work together to navigate the hurdles of losing weight.

Ms Burridge ensures the groups are fun and provides an environment where members can make lasting friendships.

She explains the Slimming World food plan as simple to follow, with healthy, readily available foods, no fads or expensive additions.

Ms Burridge, still enthusiastic after 15 years with Slimming World, is on the lookout for new recruits to inspire more people to lead a healthier lifestyle.