The event on November 6 will welcome the Rt. Hon Alun Michael JP as the new voluntary Action for Children ambassador.

Mr Michael is a long-standing advocate for Action for Children’s cause and brings extensive experience as a youth worker, magistrate, government minister, and police and crime commissioner to help Action for Children bring positive and lasting change to the lives of children and young people across the UK.

Mr Michael said: "I'm very pleased to join Action for Children in this voluntary capacity as ambassador because, in addition to the excellent work done by the charity to the benefit of children in a whole variety of ways across every county in Wales and all four nations of the UK, they are breaking new ground in supporting children and young people who have been exploited by criminals."

Paul Carberry, Action for Children’s chief executive, said: "It’s a huge honour to welcome the Rt. Hon Alun Michael as an Action for Children ambassador.

"He has a wealth of experience and knowledge that can only benefit us as we adapt to the challenges that all charities face today."

Action for Children protects and supports vulnerable children and young people.