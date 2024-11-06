According to the former Grand Tour presenter, Mr Clarkson is losing about "400 pint glasses a week" due to visitors wanting to bag a keepsake from their trip to his pub.

Now known as the Farmer's Dog, he initially purchased The Windmill in Asthill near Burford for around £1,000,000 earlier this year.

Instead of cracking down on crime, Mr Clarkson believes the police are "all on training courses learning why all old ladies are Nazis".

Farmers. I know that you have been shafted today. But please don’t despair. Just look after yourselves for five short years and this shower will be gone. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) October 30, 2024

Writing in The Sun, Mr Clarkson addressed the report of hundreds of pounds of cheese allegedly stolen this week.

After claiming shoplifters "will now nick anything that isn’t nailed down", Mr Clarkson aimed his ire at the police for their alleged inability to prevent retailers from losing the £1.8 billion in theft, as they did last year.

Mr Clarkson fumed: "The police can’t do anything about it because they’re all on a training course, learning why all old ladies are Nazis and why the deputy chief constable of Derbyshire’s hair is so wonderful."

Turning his attention to The Farmer's Dog, he said: "Have a guess how many beer glasses are stolen from my pub every week? No, you’re quite wrong, I’m afraid. It’s 400.

"This means that on every day we are open we are losing 80, along with all the light bulbs from the lavatories and even the urinal traps."

The former Top Gear star branded the theft as "an epidemic and it’s everywhere".

"People are even nicking poppy collection tins and dogs and, as I reported a couple of weeks ago, the doors from your car," he claimed, before slamming Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: "And it’s not going to stop because there is no chance they’ll be caught and even if, by some miracle they are, there will be no punishment.

"Punishment would affect their mental health. And anyway, according to Starmer, it is the right of those who don’t work to take whatever they need from those who do."