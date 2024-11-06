Kyle Herbert, 28, was jailed for more than 10 years after subjecting the woman to “horrific sexual violence”.

The defendant, from Abertysswg, Caerphilly was locked up by Judge Lucy Crowther at Cardiff Crown Court.

Herbert pleaded guilty to six counts of rape.

In a moving victim impact statement, the woman revealed her torment and battle to come to terms with her traumatic ordeal.

She said: “I have suffered horrific sexual violence. I cannot put into words or describe how I feel.

“When I think about what has happened, I try to rationalise and process everything.

“I still don't understand what has happened to me.

“I still feel the same fear I had during each incident as though I am constantly reliving each act of violence even when I am alone.”

The woman added: “I struggle with day-to-day life.

“I have constant flashbacks about what has happened to me.

“When I am awake, I have thoughts about it.

“He’s taken a part of me that I will never get back.”

She paid tribute to those who have assisted her and talked about how their help has seen her carry on with her life.

“If I wasn't for the people who have supported me through everything, I would have self-destructed,” the woman admitted.

“Even by writing this, I don't feel like I will ever be able to fully explain what I went thorough and what I am going through now.

“He has left me feeling worthless and heartbroken. I hope one day I won’t feel as vulnerable as I do now.”

She was given some solace by the fact that Herbert admitted the multiple rapes which at least spared the ordeal of giving evidence at trial

“By now pleading guilty, he has given me some sort of relief and I am now understand that I am not to blame,” she stated.

Following his release from prison, the defendant will have to register as a sex offender for life.