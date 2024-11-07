Marmaris Kebab and Pizza is located on 161 Commercial Road in Pill, Newport, and serves food from 4pm to 1am daily, with a 4.6 star Just Eat rating.

In their most recent food hygiene inspection conducted by the Food Standards Agency on September 26, it was declared that 'major improvement is necessary' to the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

It was also noted that improvement was necessary to the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was described as 'generally satisfactory.'

The Argus approached the business for a right of reply, whereby the owner claimed the issues were left by the previous owners, and that he endeavoured to fix them straight away.

He said: "I took over the business just three months ago and fixed it up."

"The previous owners left me without any paperwork and so we were underprepared for the most recent inspection.

"We have made all necessary changes and are awaiting our reinspection, which we can guarantee will be an improvement from the last one."

For the time being, they will have to display this new rating by law in a prominent and obvious place.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities. For example, Newport City Council.

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer and the frequency of inspections depends on the ‘potential risk to public health.’

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website.