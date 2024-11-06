Live Article: Delays are expected on this major A road

South Wales Argus
By Chloe Atkinson

  • Good morning and welcome to our live blog.
  • There are currently delays of seven minutes and increasing on the A467 Forge Road Southbound between B4591 Chartist Drive and M4 J28 (Tredegar Park).
  • The average speed ten mph.

