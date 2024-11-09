A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
LUCY RUMSEY, 26, of Riverside, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.
BETHAN O’BRIEN, 30, of The Maltings, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 20mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with four penalty points.
COLLEEN THOMAS, 34, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
SCOTT JONES, 27, of John Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points
TRACEY MORTON, 37, of Brookside, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
LISA CONSTABLE, 55, of Park Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
HELEN WILLIS, 69, of Bala Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
RYAN HOPKINS, 31, of Woodland Terrace, Nantyglo must pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
LEE MORGAN, 38, of Herbert Road, Caldicot must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points
ANDREW WRIGHT, 55, of Somerset Road, Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
CARL LLOYD, 38, of Linden Court, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
SIMON HICKMAN, 57, of Maes Gwyn, Pentwyn-mawr, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
