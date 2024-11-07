During a few evenings in October, I joined astrophotographer Matt Jones on the Blorenge Mountain, Blaenavon, to try and catch a glimpse of the icy visitor.

Over a succession of nights we kept in contact with fellow astrophotographer Nick Edwards who was observing from Newport.

While not being sighted with the naked eye, the sensitive camera equipment was able to spot the comet which was sporting an impressive tail. Matt also managed a great shot of October’s Hunter’s Moon.

Constellations

Orion, the Hunter, slowly ascends in the south-east portion of the sky during November, gaining height as the weeks pass to once again be the dominant constellation during winter months.

If you seek out the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus, (‘Seven Sisters’), you can sweep back toward the south eastern horizon to see Orion rising. As Vega, the bright star that commanded the skies overhead during summer months edges toward the western horizon, its winter replacement, Capella, in the constellation of Auriga the Charioteer, climbs higher in the east during the month.

The Andromeda Galaxy

During November we have an excellent opportunity to try and locate the Andromeda galaxy.

This galaxy is significant because it is the nearest spiral galaxy to our own Milky Way galaxy but twice the size, with approximately one trillion stars.

In binoculars, it will appear as a small, fuzzy, oval object. To find the galaxy, use the constellation of Cassiopeia as a guide.

Cassiopeia’s stars present the constellation as a giant ‘M’ or ‘W’. When looking for the galaxy, look for the ‘W’ in the northern part of the sky, and use the bottom right hand star, Schedar, as a pointer, sweeping slightly down and to the right.

Under good observing conditions away from artificial lighting, the galaxy can be seen with the naked eye.

Leonids Meteor Shower

November sees the return of the annual meteor shower, the Leonids.

At present, we are in a quiet phase for the Leonids with the Zenith Hourly Rate, (ZHR – number of meteors expected per hour during maximum activity), around the 15 mark.

Therefore for 2024, we can expect meteors in the ‘normal’ range but in 2032/33, we could well see another famous Leonid outburst.

The reason for these outbursts and elevated numbers of meteors is that every 33 years, comet Tempel-Tuttle, (the comet associated with the Leonids), returns to our neck of the woods and during its trek around the Sun, deposits additional debris to add to the existing rubble it has already ejected from its ‘body’ as it travels through space.

On the morning of November 17, 1966 before dawn it was said that rates topped 1,000 meteors per minute, (not per hour), during one particular 15-minute span.

In 1998, the Leonids meteor shower was significantly enhanced, not quite the numbers seen during the meteor storm of 1966, but still an impressive 300 meteors per hour

In the early hours of Sunday, November 17, and again on November 18, look high in the east. This year strong moonlight will drown out quite a number of the Leonids but a proportion can still be seen.

All observing can be done with the naked eye.

The Planets

Venus, currently sat in the constellation of Sagittarius, starts the month low down on the western horizon but as November progresses, the ‘Evening Star’ will climb higher so that by the start of December, it will be setting around 7pm, giving plenty of opportunity to spot the planet.

Situated in the constellation of Cancer is Mars, rising at around 9pm and visible above the southern horizon.

On the evening of Wednesday November 20 the Moon will be positioned to the left of Mars. If you sweep upward from Mars that evening, you will locate Castor and Pollux, the two brightest stars in the constellation of Gemini.

Saturn too will be on view in the southern half of the sky during November evenings, setting soon after midnight. Positioned in the constellation of Aquarius, the Moon will appear just below the ringed planet on November 10.

Rising at around 5.30pm Jupiter makes for a dazzling sight in the constellation of Taurus. On the evening of Sunday, November 17, the Moon will appear to the left of Jupiter with the bright star Aldebaran to the right.

November’s ‘Beaver Supermoon’

November’s full Moon also marks the last ‘supermoon’ of 2024.

At a distance of 224,853 miles, (average distance from Earth – 238.000 miles), this last ‘supermoon’ will make for an interesting but non-scientific spectacle on November 15.

Society meetings

Barry Astronomical Society – November 25, 7pm. ‘Cataclysmic Variable Stars’ – Steve Lubbock. Barry Community Centre, Cemetery Road, Barry, CF62 8BP

Bridgend Astronomical Society – November 20, 7.30pm. ‘The Hubble Telescope’ – Stephen Webber. Bridgend Tennis, Squash, and Bowls Club, Halo Recreation Centre, Angel Street, CF31 4AH.

Cardiff Astronomical Society – November 14, 7.30pm. ‘Exotic Stars’ – Dr Nicola Whitehead. Cardiff University, Queen’s Buildings, The Parade, Cardiff, CF24 3AA.

Heads of the Valleys Astronomical Society – November 19, 7pm. ‘Telescopes – Types and Uses’ – Open discussion. Learning Action Centre, 20 James Street, Ebbw Vale, NP23 6JG

Moon Phases

First Quarter November 9; Full Moon November 15; Third Quarter November 23.

Sunrise/Sunset Times

Start of November: Sun rises at 7.06am. Sets at 4.43pm. End of November: Sun rises at 7.54am. Sets at 4.06pm.