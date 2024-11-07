The Welsh Government has approved Bute Energy's proposal for the Twyn Hywel Energy Park, a development that will see up to 14 wind turbines erected on the border of Caerphilly County Borough Council and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council areas.

The park will generate 92.4MW of clean energy, enough to power the equivalent of 81,000 households annually.

The Twyn Hywel Energy Park is part of Bute Energy's £3 billion series of energy parks across Wales, which have the potential to generate over 2 gigawatts of green energy, enough to power 2.25 million homes.

To support local communities, Bute Energy has also established a Community Benefit Fund worth more than £30 million over the 40-year lifespan of the project.

This fund will be accessible to communities, charities, and services to help sustain their operations and meet community needs.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be created, and millions of pounds are set to be invested into the economy.

Catryn Newton, community investment and communications director at Bute Energy, said: "We are delighted that Welsh Government has given Twyn Hywel Energy Park the green light.

"Onshore wind represents the cheapest and quickest route to generating clean energy and ending our reliance on fossil fuels.

"The decision is an exciting step forward for Caerphilly and Pontypridd.

"This is a significant opportunity for Wales and for the communities nearest the energy park."

Member of the Aber Valley Partnership Councillor Charlotte Bishop said: "Bute Energy’s commitment to working with our communities in the development of their energy park and community benefit fund has been hugely successful.

"We are looking forward to working with them to deliver a community fund that will make a real difference to communities in Caerphilly and the surrounding areas.

"The decision to give the go ahead to the energy park is the start of a huge opportunity for our communities, including local jobs and investment, and ensures that we’re playing our part in tackling the climate emergency."