Dilshad Shamo, 41, and Ali Khdir, 42, from Caerphilly have denied five counts of conspiracy to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach or an attempted breach of UK immigration law.

They denied the allegations during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The prosecution claims the defendants are guilty of the charges between September 30, 2022 and April 19, 2023.

The trial, which starts next Monday, is due to last four weeks.

Shamo, of Castell Morgraig, Caerphilly and Khdir, of Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly were remanded in custody by the Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

Shamo was represented by Richard Reynolds, Khdir by Grahame James and the prosecution by Sarah Gaunt.