As things stand, Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States. He will be only the second man in history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president.

As things stand, Donald Trump looks set to win the popular vote - i.e., win the most votes in total - something he didn't even do in 2016.

The Prime Minister posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.



I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

"Along with a picture with the caption: "Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."

Recommended reading:

Starmer rejects calls for Holyrood to get immigration powers

Starmer plans to ‘treat people smugglers like terrorists’ to cut crossings

Badenoch to challenge Starmer in first PMQs for new-look Opposition

Other world leaders celebrate Trump's looming win

Now Donald Trump has declared victory in this presidential election, some world leaders have started congratulating him.

"Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He adds: "This is a huge victory!"

And Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says similar: "The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!"