Bill Irving, served as a pilot with Wales' only RAF Reserve unit in the Second World War and as its commanding officer following the end of the conflict.



He flew on many dangerous missions over Europe and North Africa during the war.

He was killed in March 1950 in what was then the world's worst air disaster, when 80 of the 83 rugby fans returning from a Five Nations game in Ireland were killed when their airliner crashed at Llandow in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The squadron was also based there and its airmen were shocked, when rushing to the scene of the crash, to find the body of their commanding officer among the dead.



Squadron Leader Irving will be among the members of Number 614 (County of Glamorgan) Squadron, Royal Auxiliary Air Force remembered at the exhibition being staged by the Senedd at the Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay.

The free exhibition, which runs until January 4, 2025, is being held to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force in 1924.

Officer Commanding 614 Squadron, Squadron Leader Lee Matthews said: ‘I’m very grateful to Members of the Senedd, Dr Hefin David and Darren Millar for sponsoring this exhibition.

"It will allow people to learn more about the squadron and in turn understand and honour the sacrifices of our members in war and peace over the years."



As well as the exhibition to mark the anniversary, earlier this year the first history of the squadron was published.

Titled 'On Dragons' Wings', it is written by serving officer in the squadron and former Argus journalist, Martin Wade.

He will be giving a talk on the book at the All Saints Lesser Hall in Penarth at 2pm on November 12 and tickets are available at bit.ly/OnDragonsWingstalk