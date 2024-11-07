Monmouthshire's environmental health team is working with businesses, charities, and volunteers to ensure all food handlers are trained to produce safe food.
The trainers teach the Level 2 syllabus through various learning styles, including class discussions, presentations, and group activities. The training is available to anyone involved in food handling, whether professional or as a volunteer.
To find out more about the courses and how they can benefit you, contact environmentalhealth@monmouthshire.gov.uk or telephone 01873 735 420.
After attending a recent course, Monmouthshire County Council cabinet member for equalities and engagement Cllr Angela Sandles said: “This crucial course was extremely informative and engaging. The knowledge and experience our Environmental Health trainers possess truly help everyone understand the essential responsibilities we all share in maintaining food hygiene.”
The classroom-based courses can be delivered at various locations across Monmouthshire, enabling you to find a course that fits your availability and needs.
