Monmouthshire County Council became the 15th local authority to take action to mitigate the negative impact of fireworks.

They have joined Newport City Council, Torfaen County Borough Council and Caerphilly County Borough Councils locally to back the charity.

The RSPCA Cymru said local authorities can publicise displays in advance so that pet owners can be prepared, promote public awareness campaigns, and encourage local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display.

It comes as the RSPCA’s Kind Sparks campaign encourages everyone to make a small change to reduce the impact of fireworks on pets, livestock and wildlife - and ensure fireworks can be enjoyed more responsibly this fireworks season.

RSPCA Cymru’s public affairs advisor Sioned Nikolic said: “We’re delighted that councillors in Monmouthshire recently voted to make a difference to animals across the local authority’s boundary by adopting our motion - and have joined 14 others across Wales by doing so.

“We receive so many calls related to animal welfare concerns connected to fireworks so having local authorities across Wales introducing measures to mitigate the relevant risks is so important for animal welfare.

“Preparedness is so important - and better advertising of displays and public awareness campaigns could make all the difference in ensuring people know what steps to take to keep pets and other animals safe, and when.

“By also lobbying the Welsh Government and UK Government, to utilise levers at their disposal, we hope we can make Wales a safer place for animals when fireworks are being set off; encouraging responsible use, better information and the promotion of lower-noise alternatives.

"Sadly, we know many pets and other animals struggle with fireworks phobia - but our website is full of advice to help their animals through firework season, including building safe dens, finding hiding places for cats or closing windows and curtains to help soundproof against the noise.”