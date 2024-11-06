South Wales Police are trying to locate a man from Caerphilly.

Connor Griffiths aged 24 from Hengoed, Caerphilly is wanted on warrant by South Wales Police after failing to appear in court last month.

(Image: South Wales Police) In a post on Facebook South Wales Police stated: “Offence: Wanted on warrant after failing to appear in court.”

Police have asked individuals with any information regarding Connor’s whereabouts to contact them quoting 2200416669.

Or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.