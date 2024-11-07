According to figures, one burglary is recorded every four minutes in November and it only gets worse as gifts start to pile up under the tree towards Christmas.

Lock experts at Manchester Locksmiths have these tips for warding off unwanted visitors this winter:

Look at your home through a burglar’s eyes - where would you target? Windows, back doors, and garages are all potential entry points.

Nearly 60 per cent surveyed admit to not locking their downstairs windows, while 47 per cent leave their back doors unlocked.

It’s crucial to make sure all accessible windows are fitted with sturdy locks.

Use motion sensor lights which activate upon detecting movement, startling would-be burglars.

If you plan to be away for an extended period over Christmas, timer switches for your lights to turn on and off or a TV simulator that emits light patterns resembling a flickering television screen are a good idea.

Invest in a burglar alarm.