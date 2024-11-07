There are 1,622 Mineworker Pension Scheme members in the Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney constituency, the highest number by constituency in Wales.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in her budget that the £1.5bn Mineworkers Pension Scheme Investment Reserve will be returned to members, which means 13,156 pension scheme members across Wales will see a 32 per cent increase to their annual pension, an average increase of £29 per week.

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney, said: “I come from a family of mineworkers, I know how important this is to put right. This will make a big difference to those 1,622 pension scheme members in my constituency.”

Mr Smith has been one of the most prominent campaigners on securing a better deal for mineworkers in Parliament.

He Smith said: “Miners spent decades working deep underground to keep our country running. I’m very pleased that they will now be justly rewarded.”