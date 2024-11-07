This winter Newport International Church's warm spaces hub will be open at its coffee morning every Friday. The church is in Rockfield Street, St Julian's.

Warm Spaces provide communities with a local space to meet, keep warm and receive some support. With the high cost of living and increasing energy prices the Warm Spaces initiative offers support during the cold winter months.

The church’s doors are open every Friday from 10.30am to noon for people to come in for free tea, coffee and cakes and enjoy good company. The Warm Spaces continues until the end of March 2025.

The Warm Spaces Coffee Morning is open to everyone including parents with babies and toddlers. Play mats and toys are provided to occupy the babies/toddlers while the parents chat.

Those who are struggling this winter are welcome and are given a place to stay warm.

The local councillor for the St Julian’s area will also be attending the Warm Spaces on November 15 to offer help and advice.

For more information got to the Newport International Church website.