Services had to be delayed to and from Newport railway station while officers searched for Kaylum Fernquest's class A drugs on the line.

The 18-year-old became “hysterical” and asked the cops if he could call his mum following his arrest.

Abdallah Barakat, prosecuting, said police had spotted Fernquest selling to a drug user on Mill Street at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 14.

MORE NEWS: Horror video shows Newport murder – warning this contains distressing footage

After he was caught following a short chase, the defendant admitted to them he had thrown a crack cocaine rock worth around £160 over a wall.

The drugs had landed on the railway tracks.

Officers found £330 cash on Fernquest and they recovered heroin and crack cocaine during a search of his home.

The total drugs seized had a potential street value of £1,170.

Fernquest, of Aubrey Hames Close, Newport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

He has no previous convictions.

The defendant was unemployed but has been offered a job working in hospitality at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the city’s crown court was told.

William Bebb said his client’s experience since being arrested “has terrified him” after being remanded in custody for nearly three months.

“There is genuine remorse in the case and he wants to draw a line under this code of conduct,” his barrister added.

“He was involved through naivety and immaturity.

“There is something sad and tragic about someone of this age finding themselves in this position.”

The judge, Recorder Celia Hughes, told Fernquest: “After your arrest you became hysterical and asked to call your mother.”

She said she was prepared to suspend his custodial sentence because she believed there was the “prospect of rehabilitation”.

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Recorder Hughes said to him: “You’ve had a taste of prison – I hope you don’t go back there.”

A tearful Fernquest thanked the judge after appearing in court via video link from Cardiff Prison.