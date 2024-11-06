Police are trying to find 38-year-old Craig Rawlings who has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions. Police image of Craig Rawlings (Image: Gwent Police) Craig received a prison sentence of two years and three months, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, at Cardiff Crown Court in August last year.

In a post on X Gwent Police stated: “The 38-year-old, from #Cwmbran, has been recalled to prison.”

Gwent Police have asked that anyone with information into Craigs whereabouts to contact them quoting reference 2400344043 or anonymously get in touch through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.