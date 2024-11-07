The Waverley crew expressed gratitude to all passengers who boarded this year, helping them surpass the 2023 passenger numbers with 159,572 journeys over 125 sailing days.

This includes trips from Penarth.

The Waverley in Penarth (Image: NQ Staff)

The Waverley will now undergo a winter refit, expected to cost more than £1 million.

This investment is necessary to maintain and improve the steamer, covering statutory survey work, dry docking, and several refurbishment projects.

Work has already begun, with more than 130 metres of deck timber replaced and the dismantling of two connecting rods on the engine.

In the coming weeks, focus will shift to the boilers, where the replacement of the Waverley’s boiler burners will cost around £300,000.

Spare parts for the current burners are no longer available, making this work vital.

The Waverley had 159,572 passenger journeys (Image: NQ Staff)

The Waverley will enter dry dock next April for her annual out-of-the-water inspection and hull works ahead of the new season, which begins on Friday, May 16.

In 2024, the Waverley sailed on 125 days, visiting 67 ports and piers with 159,572 passenger journeys recorded.

There were 23 evening cruises and 12 steam railway connections.

44 of the sailings were completely sold out.

The Waverley Excursions was also announced as Glasgow's Favourite Business at the Glasgow Business Awards 2024.

Paul Semple, Waverley Excursions general manager, said: "It was a fantastic moment for the whole Waverley team to be announced as Glasgow’s Favourite Business 2024.

The Waverley sailed on 125 days in 2024, including from Penarth (Image: NQ Staff)

"The public support for Waverley is wonderful and this award illustrates the affection so many people have for the last of the great Clyde paddle steamers.

"Waverley was built in Glasgow and no matter where she travels around the UK, she takes the name of this great city with her - Waverley is truly an ambassador for Glasgow.

"I want to acknowledge our wonderful officers and crew, office staff, volunteers and supporters who help make Waverley what she is.

"But most of all thank you to everyone that voted, sails with us and helps in their own way to preserve a very special ship."