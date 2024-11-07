The traffic signals and infrastructure are being replaced because the current equipment is outdated.

The works are designed to help improve traffic flows.

The Wye Bridge (Image: Google Maps) The upgrade began October 21st and is scheduled to last for 9 weeks ending on December 20th.

Between November 5th-8th & 10-15 November works will be scheduled from 20:00pm – 06:00am.

The A466 Wyebridge Street will also be closed from 20:00 to 06:00 for 5 nights.

Roadworks stock image (Image: NQ) Diversions will be in place and footways will remain open or temporary footways will be provided for the full duration of the works.

Pedestrian access will be provided across Wye Bridge at all times.

During the scheduled road closures of the Wye Bridge, a banksman will be available to assist and guide pedestrians across the bridge, when it is safe to do so during some specific operations.